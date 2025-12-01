A Millville woman was arrested on Monday for threatening an employee at U-Haul Moving and Storage in Bridgeton with an expandable baton.

Bridgeton Police say they were called to the U-Haul store at 825 N. Pearl Street at 4:20 pm Monday for the report of a woman threatening to assault a worker with an expandable baton.

Woman Threatens U-Haul Worker With a Baton

When police arrived, they found Nantonya Mangini, 51, of Millville, with the baton in her hand, threatening the worker. Mantanya refused orders from the police to drop the baton.

Mantanya tried walking away from the police several times while holding on to the baton.

Eventually, the woman did drop the baton, and the police arrested her.

Woman With Baton Faces Charges

The police took Nantonya Mangini, of 2124 North 2nd Street in Millville, to the Bridgeton Police Department, where they charged her with obstruction, terroristic threats, weapons charges, and failing to allow the police to fingerprint her.

She is being held in the Cumberland County jail pending court.

