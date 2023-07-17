Tornado emergency in New Jersey: Where to go and what to do

Even though New Jersey is not a part of tornado alley like Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, we are no strangers to tornadoes.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a total of 30 tornadoes have been recorded in New Jersey from 1950-2022. Those 30 tornadoes created $18.66 million in damage across Passaic, Essex, Union, Bergen, and Hudson counties.

According to Ground Zero Storm Shelters, New Jersey averages two tornadoes a year with approximately one in July and one in September.

But seven tornadoes hit New Jersey on April 1 alone, according to NOAA. There were two in Burlington County, two in Monmouth County, two in Ocean County, and one in Atlantic County.

Since New Jersey has been experiencing more tornadoes recently, it is important to be informed on where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.

A tornado's rapidly approaching - what should you do?