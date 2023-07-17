Tornado emergency in New Jersey: Where to go and what to do

Tornado emergency in New Jersey: Where to go and what to do

Graham Prentice

Even though New Jersey is not a part of tornado alley like Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, we are no strangers to tornadoes.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a total of 30 tornadoes have been recorded in New Jersey from 1950-2022. Those 30 tornadoes created $18.66 million in damage across Passaic, Essex, Union, Bergen, and Hudson counties.

According to Ground Zero Storm Shelters, New Jersey averages two tornadoes a year with approximately one in July and one in September.

But seven tornadoes hit New Jersey on April 1 alone, according to NOAA. There were two in Burlington County, two in Monmouth County, two in Ocean County, and one in Atlantic County.

Since New Jersey has been experiencing more tornadoes recently, it is important to be informed on where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.

A tornado's rapidly approaching - what should you do?

NFL pros from New Jersey

There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM