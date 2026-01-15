If you could go back to the beginning of your career — would you do it all again the same way?

That’s a question a lot of us are asking these days. Between layoffs, downsizing, automation, and AI reshaping the workforce, job security feels more fragile than ever. Gen Z entering the workforce is thinking about this from day one, and Millennials in their peak earning years are seriously considering pivots. For Gen X and younger Boomers not ready for retirement, changing careers can feel like jumping off a cliff. But my take is this: it’s never too late to try something new.

Career anxiety in the age of layoffs, AI and automation

As a radio lifer, I’ve personally adapted with every shift the industry has thrown at me — and I’ll continue to do so until the day I retire.

That’s why a list I came across this week from Indeed.com about the best jobs in the U.S. for 2026 really jumped out at me — because these roles don’t just pay well, they show signs of resilience in a world of AI and automation. Most importantly, they center on skills humans still do best: empathy, creativity, judgment and connection.

The best jobs for 2026: high pay, high demand and human skills

Below are the Top 20 Best Jobs for 2026 according to Indeed’s data, including median salaries and what makes them stand out:

Cardiac Medical Tech – ~$133,900 — hands-on health care tech in demand.

Truck Driver Owner-Operator – ~$160,000 — massive postings and hiring momentum.

Nurse Practitioner – ~$143,200 — critical frontline medical role.

Speech-Language Pathologist – ~$109,400 — real human communication work.

Licensed Professional Counselor – ~$107,800 — mental health support growing fast.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker – ~$119,600 — serving individuals and families.

Physical Therapist – ~$110,800 — rehabilitation and human movement care.

Occupational Therapist – ~$105,600 — helping people maintain independence.

Radiation Therapist – ~$115,900 — specialized cancer-care support.

Data Scientist – ~$115,100 — one of the few tech jobs in the top ranks.

Sign Language Interpreter – ~$80,700 — essential communication bridge.

Aesthetic Nurse (Nurse Injector) – ~$108,300 — niche health care with strong demand.

School Psychologist – ~$115,000 — supporting student wellbeing.

Physician Assistant – ~$135,900 — flexible medical provider.

Dental Hygienist – ~$101,900 — preventive oral health care.

HVAC Technician – ~$70,000 — skilled trade with huge hiring growth.

Attorney – ~$119,000 — legal problem-solvers of all kinds.

Radiologic Tech – ~$76,200 — imaging and diagnostics support.

Dietitian – ~$79,800 — personalized nutrition expertise.

Solution Architect – ~$147,000 — strategic tech design role.

Why health care and skilled trades dominate future-proof careers

What’s striking is how many health care and human-centered roles dominate this list — not just in terms of salary, but hiring momentum and resilience in the face of automation. Even the trades, like HVAC technician, are critical services that won’t be easily replaced by AI or robots.

Many of these jobs require deep human interaction, emotional intelligence or specialized judgment — qualities machines simply can’t replicate yet. That tells me something about where meaningful work is heading.

It’s never too late to change careers — especially now

So if you’re just starting out, or reassessing your path, take a careful look at what work truly matters — not just what pays well. Because in a world full of change, the jobs that rely on human connection are often the ones that endure.