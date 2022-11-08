ATLANTIC CITY — An alleged road rage incident led to weapons and other charges for a Philadelphia man, according to police.

Eric Carmichael, 60, was detained following a traffic stop, when his Toyota Tacoma was identified by a man who said he was being followed throughout Atlantic City.

The victim, who was with his family in the car, reported that the suspect at one point brandished a handgun in a threatening matter.

The victim drove his vehicle to the public safety building to alert authorities, and observed the suspect vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of California and Atlantic Avenues.

After Carmichael was detained, an investigation led to the discovery of a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine, police said. Carmichael was taken into custody without incident.

Carmichael has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, four counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey