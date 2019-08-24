Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Wednesday night, Aug 28!

This week I welcome the lovely and talented Lisa Bouchelle, the very funny comedian Jeff Norris, and Irish step dancing champions Teresa and Mary Kate Drew. The wonderful Jasmine will be there and as always we'll play stump the Big Band with the best house band in North America, Pat Guadagno & The Big Band featuring special guest Bobby Bandiera.

Bring your beach chairs, family and friends and join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Fireworks to follow every show if weather permits. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Also don't forget to add our rain date show to your calendar. We'll have one extra Big Joe Henry Variety Show this year Wednesday night Sept 4. Keep an eye on here for that announcement as well.

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show 2019