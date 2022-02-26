Lisa Bouchelle dishes on new album and Rock Star Kitchen

Lisa Bouchelle has come a long way from growing up in Trenton yet she'll be performing this Friday at Friday's in Princeton.

Having Lisa is quite a coup for Fridays, her latest single "Jump In" from her album "Lisa Bouchelle and the Bleu" reached number 21 on the Billboard A/C Indicator chart. She also has 3.8 million views on TikTok of video content with Lisa Bouchelle & The Bleu music. Lisa's video has been added to MTVu, streaming on college campuses across the US.

Photo Courtesy of Lisa Bouchelle Photo Courtesy of Lisa Bouchelle loading...

Bouchelle has also made several "Top Ten of 2021" lists along with Relix Magazine "On The Rise" Artist. She has also had a video Premiere on American Songwriter Magazine website and a video Premiere on Ditty TV, which is the leading Americana website with over 100K subscribers. Lisa joined me on New Jersey 101.5,

You can listen to the full-conversation On-Demand starting at 51:50

Tell us about "Jump In" How did the album come to be and what was your inspiration for the song?

"Basically I signed with Sony the Orchard right as the pandemic began, so it was weird timing. My tours all got put off, even my live shows, so my whole team who are musicians we couldn't play live and we were going crazy and we just needed that creative outlet. I feel like we put our entire creative energies into this record because that's what we did the entire pandemic, make the "Jump In" album. A lot of positive energy songs, I had them written but I think they took on almost a new dimension because of what was going on. "

You can listen to Lisa sing "Jump In" On- Demand at 1:00:30

You have an incredible cast on that album which includes guest appearances by G. Love (2020 Grammy Nominee), Mike Schmid (The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus), Tommy Kessler (Blondie), Rob Hyman (The Hooters), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Cher, TSO), Constantine Maroulis (American Idol), Shawn Pelton (Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow), Peter Mayer (Jimmy Buffett), Doyle Grisham (Kenny Rogers, George Jones, Jimmy Buffett), and Bobby Bandiera (Bon Jovi). Production was done by Bouchelle, along with Stephen DeAcutis (Corey Glover, Cyndi Lauper), Hal B. Selzer (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts), Ed Stasium (Pretenders, Talking Heads), and Earl Cohen (Lady Gaga). How did it feel working with all those greats?

It was cool because certain songs we really had a certain person in mind and luckily, a lot of times they will be available for us which is great, but because everybody was like not on tour they were like, ' I can do it for you this week'.

Photo Courtesy of Lisa Bouchelle Photo Courtesy of Lisa Bouchelle loading...

To find out more about Lisa and where she'll be performing, click here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: