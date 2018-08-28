Lifeguard saves shark in Belmar

Tyler Daniskas had a gratifying summer job. The recent graduate of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School was working all summer as a lifeguard in Belmar before heading off to college. He had a number of saves during the season. The strangest one came on his final day on the job.

It wasn't human.

A baby shark had managed to beach itself . Several feel long, it writhed and struggled on the sand, attracting attention and a rather large crowd. Not one to practice, well, speciesism I suppose, Tyler grabbed his surfboard, threw the shark onto it and returned it to the ocean. Someone in the crowd recorded the final moments of the shark being freed. Look how calmly Tyler releases this shark and waits to see that it gets on its way okay. He doesn't even seem to worry about it making a sudden turn and taking a gash out of the leg of the man who saved him. Excellent job!

More from New Jersey 101.5