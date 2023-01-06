Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head

Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head

Devon Woods (left) was sentenced to life without parole, Sam Gore (right) faces similar charges for the 2019 murder of Deasia Ayres (via BCPO)

A 28-year-old Trenton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 26-year-old Willingboro woman as she sat in her parked SUV.

Devon Woods was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday for the killing of Deasia Ayres over three years ago.

In September 2019, Woods shot Ayres in the neck and head during a robbery as she sat in her Dodge Durango in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro.

Deasia Ayres was gunned down in her SUV during a 2019 robbery (via May Funeral Home)
loading...

Woods was previously convicted in October of felony murder, murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and several weapons offenses.

Woods was arrested a week after the shooting along with Sam Gore, of Willingboro, who was indicted on similar charges in 2020. Both have remained held in Burlington County Jail.

“This case strongly demonstrates our determination to work closely with our law enforcement partners to combat gun violence and maintain safe neighborhoods for Burlington County residents,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles

Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.

The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022

Netflix releases so many movies every year, they can’t all be classics.

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever

Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.

Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back

Sometimes you've just got to move on. 

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Filed Under: Burlington County, Crime, Mercer County, Trenton, Willingboro
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM