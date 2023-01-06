Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head
A 28-year-old Trenton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 26-year-old Willingboro woman as she sat in her parked SUV.
Devon Woods was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday for the killing of Deasia Ayres over three years ago.
In September 2019, Woods shot Ayres in the neck and head during a robbery as she sat in her Dodge Durango in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro.
Woods was previously convicted in October of felony murder, murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and several weapons offenses.
Woods was arrested a week after the shooting along with Sam Gore, of Willingboro, who was indicted on similar charges in 2020. Both have remained held in Burlington County Jail.
“This case strongly demonstrates our determination to work closely with our law enforcement partners to combat gun violence and maintain safe neighborhoods for Burlington County residents,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
