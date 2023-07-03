Lidl set to close in Howell but ready to open in Freehold

🔵Lidl in Howell is closing its doors later this month

🔵The German grocer cites underperformance as a reason

🔵A new Lidl will be built in Freehold

HOWELL — German discount grocery store, Lidl is closing its Howell location later this month, citing poor sales, according to a store spokesperson who spoke to the Asbury Park Press.

Lidl will close its Route 9 location on July 16, as it prepares to open a new store at Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold.

The Lidl spokesperson told the Asbury Park Press that the Howell location was underperforming so it is closing that location to focus on other locations that are closer and more convenient for customers.

Some workers are being offered positions at its other stores in the area, according to the spokesperson and reported by the Asbury Park Press.

A brand new 30,725 square-foot Lidl grocery store is set to open next to Ashley Furniture at Freehold Raceway Mall. While an opening date for that store location has not yet been announced, some members on the Howell Community Facebook Page said it could be April 2024.

Meantime, shoppers can visit Lidl’s other Monmouth and Ocean County locations in Hazlet, Eatontown, Brick, and Lacey.

Central Jersey locations include North Brunswick and Woodbridge, with two more stores to open in East Brunswick and Scotch Plains.

