🐶 Liberty Science Center hosts its 2nd Annual Puppy Bowl in Jersey City on Feb. 7 and 8

🏈 Puppies from The Seeing Eye will “compete” in adorable football-style games

📍 Games run throughout the day in LSC’s lobby stadium and are open to the public

JERSEY CITY — If you love football and puppies, then you’re in for a special New Jersey treat.

It was such a hit last year that Liberty Science Center in Jersey City is hosting its 2nd Annual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 7 and 8.

Teams of K-9 cuties will be taking to the field (well, actually the LSC’s lobby stadium) for a face-off of “epically slobbery proportions.”

Puppies from The Seeing Eye take the field

The doggie athletes will be visiting from The Seeing Eye, a local nonprofit in Morristown that trains dogs to guide people who are sight-impaired or blind.

Established in 1929 in Tennessee, The Seeing Eye is the world’s oldest guide dog school.

In 1938, the organization relocated to New Jersey because the climate in the northeast was more suitable for training dogs. In June 1965, the cornerstone was laid for the current headquarters in Morris Township.

Football, puppies and “ruff-ly” 20 minutes of chaos

Now, before these seeing-eye pups grow up and move to the serious work of guiding blind people, they will battle it out on the gridiron, so don’t miss your chance to cheer them on.

The puppy teams will face off for “ruff-ly” 20 minutes per game. It’s possible these players might not follow all the rules of football, but who’s going to call a foul on these sweet faces, right?

Puppy Bowl game times and ticket information

Games will begin at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. on each day.

Get your tickets here.

