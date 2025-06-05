Let’s sweat again, NJ: Very warm for now, but rain returns soon

The warmest streak of the season (so far) continues Thursday, as high temperatures soar into the upper 80s. The heat will actually be tempered a bit as clouds roll in. It will be another day to stay cool and hydrated, with midsummer-like weather. Changes are coming on Saturday, as a cold front first delivers a batch of rain and then cooler, drier air to the Garden State.

Thursday NJ weather: Sticky and sweaty again

Let's be clear: There is nothing crazy in the forecast here. I strive to make a clear distinction between "dangerous heat" and "stifling humidity" and what we will have again on Thursday. It's just very warm. With moderate humidity levels.

Thursday morning is starting with temperatures in the 60s. It is a pleasant morning, albeit with a hint of stickiness in the air. Winds are calm and skies are mainly clear for now.

New Jersey is sandwiched between two storm systems Thursday, a stalled front to the north and an area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas. That proximity to unsettled weather will cause an increase in cloud cover Thursday, but I think we will squeeze out dry weather. (I saw at least one model hint at a sprinkle in South Jersey at some point — but I have left mention of that out of my official on-air forecast.)

High temperatures should average upper 80s Thursday afternoon. I fully expect a few spots to hit 90+ degrees, but certainly not everywhere. (If you are keeping score, this will be the 3rd day of 2025 to feature 90s in NJ.) The Jersey Shore will be the cool spot, as usual, mainly in the 70s again.

With high temperatures well in the 80s and "moderate" humidity levels, the heat index (the "feels like" or "apparent" temperature) will be well in the 90s across New Jersey. (Accuweather) With high temperatures well in the 80s and "moderate" humidity levels, the heat index (the "feels like" or "apparent" temperature) will be well in the 90s across New Jersey. (Accuweather) loading...

Thursday night will be uneventful, with scattered clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will dip into the mid 60s.

Friday NJ weather: Still warm, slightly unsettled

I sense Friday will look and feel a bit more unsettled. Dew points may end up close to 70, adding some extra humidity to the air too.

I will call Friday partly sunny. And I will put high temperatures in the 80s. (I am leaning toward lower 80s.)

A shower or thunderstorm may end up clipping far northern New Jersey Friday afternoon or evening. But the vast majority of the state should remain completely dry Friday.

Rain will be very limited in NJ on Friday, just a shower clipping the northern edge of the state. (Accuweather) Rain will be very limited in NJ on Friday, just a shower clipping the northern edge of the state. (Accuweather) loading...

Saturday NJ weather: Dodging raindrops

Saturday is the iffy weather day, which unfortunately coincides with the first full weekend of June. The stalled front I mentioned earlier will cross New Jersey, probably in the morning and midday hours. And that will translate to a period of rainy weather.

It is not going to rain all day. But everyone will get wet at some point. And I am concerned about the potential for some spot strong storms or downpours, which would put a significant damper in your outdoor plans.

Again, as the forecast stands now, your best shot at drier weather will be in the afternoon hours. It will still be mostly cloudy. And temperatures will be held cooler, likely in the upper 70s.

Note: That is not "cool" just "cooler" — a correction back to near-normal temperatures.

Sunday NJ weather: Trending cloudier and cooler

Sunday is not looking as picture-perfect as I had advertised previously, as that front once again slows down and stalls south of New Jersey.

If that happens close enough, you may have to contend with a few showers. Especially in the southern portion of the state.

With a mix of clouds and sun, highs on Sunday will likely be stuck in the 70s.

Extended NJ weather: More showers next week

Monday looks OK, mostly cloudy, probably dry, and near 80.

Tuesday turns wet again, with one more storm system set to push through New Jersey.

After that, drier air should prevail again and the sun should come out for a few days. Temperatures will depend heavily on wind direction through the second half of next week. Any sort of sea breeze will keep thermometers below normal. Any southwesterly component will cause another big warmup. Honestly, it could go either way — we will see how things play out.

