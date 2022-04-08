‘Let’s Go Brand*n’ can be NJ candidate’s slogan, but ‘FJB’ not OK

A perennial candidate can use a thinly-veiled version of a slogan meant as a slur to President Joe Biden on a primary ballot this June, as long as he removes three letters that are an acronym of the slogan's true meaning, according to the New Jersey Division of Elections.

That clarification in 4th Congressional District Republican candidate Robert Shapiro's race against longtime incumbent Chris Smith came Thursday, the New Jersey Globe reported, just hours before the Division had set a deadline for Shapiro to submit a new phrase or be designated by "No Slogan" on the ballot.

The report said Shapiro may use "Let's Go Brand*n," which omits one letter of a chant misheard by a NASCAR commentator in a 2021 television interview, if he removes the second part of his proposed slogan, "FJB," the three letters of which correspond as an acronym for the actual chant, "F*** Joe Biden."

According to the Globe's report, Shapiro told officials that "FJB" were "just letters of the alphabet," but the state disputed his claim.

As previously reported, Shapiro only narrowly passed the threshold for petition signatures for his candidacy, the validity of which will now be called into question by a challenger to incumbent Democrat Rep. Andy Kim in the adjacent 3rd District, the Globe report said.

The New Jersey Globe report further identified Shapiro's current campaign as his 11th run for public office, headlined by a general election loss for a state Senate seat in 2017.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

