Leonard Williams has signed, what the Giants need to do next (Opinion)

Finally, after trading two draft picks to the Jets to get him, then franchise tagging him last year and this year, Leonard Williams has agreed to a three year, $63 million contract with the New York Giants. My worst nightmare would have been if he had signed back with the Jets, that would have been embarrassing.

But now that Williams is signed and the team has more cap money to spend, the place they need to go is the offensive line, especially they cut their best lineman, Kevin Zeitler, after franchise tagging Leonard Williams. BTW, how long did it take Zeitler to find a job? Five days to get a three year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile Big Blue, who had the worst offensive lines in the league last year, is bringing back Nate Solder, who is the reason they had to draft Andrew Thomas with the 4th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Solder's restructured deal allows saves the Giants $6 million in cap space. He will now either move over to the right tackle or backup both as a swing.

This leaves the offensive line with Andrew Thomas at left tackle, Will Hernandez or Shane Lemieux at guard, Nick Gates at the center (who could move to guard) and Matt Peart at tackle. That's not going to get it done.

Ever since Dave Gettleman showed up as general manager he promised to fix the offensive line. As much as he thinks the Giants are almost there, they're not going to be anywhere there until they fix the offensive line. We don't have the time to wait for rookies to develop. That's what you do in free agency.

Here's the list of available free agents from profootballtalk.com.

