Legendary NJ hip hop group The Fugees announce reunion tour

For the first time in a decade and a half, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel will be performing together. The reason for the reunion is to commemorate their critically acclaimed album The Score turning 25 years old.

For casual music listeners, the song you'd most likely recognize from this album is the cover of Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly," which hit No. 1 on the U.S. Top 40 chart.

Overall, the album received rave reviews. The Village Voice called the album "so beautiful and funny its courage could make you weep." The Score was later nominated for the album of the year GRAMMY, and won the GRAMMY for best rap album.

The Fugees originated in South Orange, New Jersey in the early 90s. Ms. Lauryn Hill was born in Newark and raised in the aforementioned South Orange. Hill met her eventual bandmate Pras at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey. Pras was born in Brooklyn but was raised in Irvington.

Rounding out the group is Wyclef Jean. Jean was born in Haiti, but was raised in East Orange and Newark.

Together, The Fugees only have two studio albums, yet have sold over 22 million records worldwide, making them one of the biggest-selling hip hop groups of all time.

Your chance to see them is right around the corner. The tour kicks off in Chicago in November, but their homecoming show will be November 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Check out the full list of dates here.

