Leg found along Delaware River likely from missing PA man

NATIONAL PARK — Authorities say a human leg that had washed up along the Delaware River in New Jersey likely came from a Pennsylvania man who jumped off a bridge.

The man's family reported him missing in December and his upper torso was found on Feb. 16 in the water near the Girard Point Bridge, which connects Philadelphia with the city's airport.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said a woman walking a dog in National Park found the leg on Feb. 26.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Chris Holdeman tells The Philadelphia Inquirer boat propellers likely severed the man's legs. The other leg has not been found.

New Jersey authorities are performing DNA tests.

