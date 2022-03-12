Least expensive house in New Jersey: A surprisingly pleasant tour

We've taken a peek inside many mansions and massive estates. All of those properties came with a hefty price tag.

The home we're about to go inside sold for $11,000 and is officially New Jersey's least expensive house.

Get our free mobile app

Welcome to 1267 N East Blvd #16D in Vineland, NJ.

This pad on a sprawling 800 feet of land sold for $11,000.

It was listed for $14,900 on Zillow. $11,000. Many of us spend that a month on property taxes alone.

It's a mobile home in the Vineland Hills Mobile Home Community off the Boulevard in North Vineland.

I will say that this small space has been maximized.

It features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an eat-in kitchen, a living room, and a separate laundry room area as well.

Is this home luxurious? No. For $11,000, what can you expect?

But, you'll be surprised how, well, decent the inside is.

This place absolutely needs some TLC.

But, for those on a budget who don't mind putting a little work into it, this could be a nice little starter home or a spot to retire.

This also occurred to me. Maybe you're renting for thousands of dollars a month.

That money is just being thrown away. This could be an investment!

Oh, and property taxes are $30 a month. 30 bucks.

C'mon, you know you're curious. Let's take a look inside. I think you may be surprised.

GO INSIDE NEW JERSEY'S LEAST EXPENSIVE HOUSE FOR SALE

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.