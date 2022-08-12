The public health issues and concerns surrounding COVID are long over.

Most of the nation is back to normal with no mandates, no forced jabs, and no masks. Unfortunately, in New Jersey, there are people still suffering under arbitrary mandates that have nothing to do with public health.

Despite the fact that we now know vaccinated people can get and spread COVID and most will not have a serious illness, the state is forcing people who aren't vaccinated to test TWICE a week.

Think about the absurdity. A perfectly healthy person with no symptoms has to take a test and potentially face income loss and quarantine based on the results of a test that is known to give false positives.

We've seen in other states like Florida and Georgia that when people get back to normal, COVID is simply not an issue.

So why are New Jerseyans still subjected to this arbitrary government overreach?

NJ government has had a taste of power over our daily lives and they are not giving it up easily.

Enter my friend Dana Wefer. She's a top NJ attorney who has been a champion fighting for your civil liberties.

She is currently suing in federal court over the testing mandate impacting teachers, state workers, and judicial employees. Several employees including teachers, school nurses, a probation officer, and a state auditor have sued to stop the tests.

The goal of the lawsuit is to have the testing declared unconstitutional and recover damages for the plaintiffs.

Hopefully, this will pave the way for everyone subjected to these arbitrary, unnecessary, and damaging testing mandates to recover damages as well. The suit will take a deeper dive to follow the money on the testing companies, contracts, etc.

Dana joined me on the air to discuss what's next as the suit enters the Federal District Court in New Jersey. If you need to reach out to Dana's office, click HERE.

