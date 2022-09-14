Lawsuit challenging racist school curriculum moves forward in NJ (Opinion)

As I've been saying for many months, the "Critical Race Theory" curriculum that has moved through our school system like cancer is both racist and damaging to our community.

The idea that white kids are being taught to be guilty of their alleged "white superiority" is creating tension, guilt, and a greater divide between kids of all races.

My friend Ron Berutti and his law partner Gweneth Murray-Nolan joined me on the air to discuss the lawsuit and how they are at the front line against this destructive policy.

The lawsuit is on behalf of a parent who is trying to protect his child from what many of us see as hate speech under the guise of "anti-racism". Berutti and his team are suing over what they see as clear violations of the federal and state laws against discrimination.

The curriculum specifically targets white children teaching them to accept their "racial superiority" and how white people "perpetuate racism."

The lawsuit claims that this has created a hostile environment for the white kids and the minority kids who are being taught that they are limited because of racism.

This is exactly the kind of radical, racist, and ridiculous material that is taking down our once outstanding education system.

This lawsuit is more than just one kid and his rights. It's about all kids and families of all colors who want to get back to the country envisioned by civil rights icon, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., where people will be judged by the "content of their character" and not the color of their skin.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.