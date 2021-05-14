Summer Arts Fest returns to Lawrenceville in June 2021

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — With the limits on outdoor gatherings lifted, are you ready to get outside and have some fun? I bet you are. You're invited to join Lawrenceville Main Street at the Summer Arts Fest in June.

Organizers are hard at work to make this an event that's not to be missed. The Summer Arts Fest is happening Saturday, June 12 from 12 - 4 p.m., in Weeden Park, Lawrenceville Elementary School, and the surrounding area. It's a big area, with plenty of room to still be socially distance, if you'd like.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy lots of art, live music, and food, plus, you can shop all of the great vendors.

If you'd like to be one of the crafters or vendors, or you're a small business, there's a small fee. If you're a nonprofit, community or scout troop, you're welcome to join for free. All must apply here. Space will limited to 100 vendors and is filling up quickly, so reserve your spot today.

"This event will be a bigger and better take on our traditional Spring Arts Festival," Lawrenceville Main Street Executive Director Kelly Edelstein said. "Look for 100+ outdoor vendors, food, music and most of all, community. Being able to hold this event outdoors, and safely gather our community after more than a year is so exciting. We cannot wait to see everyone there."

The rain date will be Sunday, June 13.

This is a great opportunity to have some fun while catching up with neighbors and friends.

See you there.