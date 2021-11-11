Lawrence, NJ cop suspended, arrested for alleged possession of child sex abuse material

Lawrence Township police officer Shane Hickey, 29, was arrested Nov. 10 for allegedly possessing dozens of files of child sex abuse material on his mobile phone. (Lawrence Township Police via Twitter)

A Lawrence Township police officer has been suspended from the department following his arrest on a charge of possessing child sex abuse material.

The Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday that Officer Shane Hickey was arrested on Nov. 10 for the alleged offense. Following a tip to the New Jersey State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, an investigation revealed that Hickey emailed himself 45 files of child sex abuse material, the office said.

A court appearance for Hickey is pending. Third-degree possession of child sex abuse material carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Hickey, 29, was sworn into his position in 2016.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

