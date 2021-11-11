A Lawrence Township police officer has been suspended from the department following his arrest on a charge of possessing child sex abuse material.

The Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday that Officer Shane Hickey was arrested on Nov. 10 for the alleged offense. Following a tip to the New Jersey State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, an investigation revealed that Hickey emailed himself 45 files of child sex abuse material, the office said.

A court appearance for Hickey is pending. Third-degree possession of child sex abuse material carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Hickey, 29, was sworn into his position in 2016.

