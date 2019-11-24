Laser light pointed at JetBlue flight over NJ, FAA says

PATERSON — A laser light was pointed at a JetBlue flight over Paterson on Saturday night, according to federal authorities.

The light appeared to be directed at the plane from the ground around 8:25 p.m. as JetBlue flight 1944, an Airbus A320, was on approach to Newark Liberty International Airport from West Palm Beach, according a statement from the FAA.

JetBlue and Paterson police did not immediately return messages by early Sunday afternoon about any potential injuries on board or about any suspects in the case.

According to FlightAware.com the flight landed on time in Newark.

Knowingly aiming the light of a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime. The lasers can distract pilots during landing and takeoff and can cause them temporary blindness, according to the FAA.

There have been 4,436 reported laser incident in the United States in 2019, including 33 in New Jersey as of Sept. 28, according to the FAA.

Laser lights were pointed at three commercial flights over Central Jersey in June. One of the lights was determined to have originated from Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania just over the river in Bucks County. Lights were shined at two other planes from a beach, according to the FAA.

