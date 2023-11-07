Lakewood, NJ police crack egg throwing case
🔴Three teens from Brick threw eggs from a car at people and houses in Lakewood
🔴No injuries were reported in any of the 7 reported cases
🔴Additional charges may be coming
LAKEWOOD — Three teens from Brick are charged with throwing eggs at houses and people from a car in Lakewood early Friday.
Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said at least seven incidents were reported after midnight. A Nissan Altima being used by the trio was found with help from the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch near Lanes Mill Road and Joe Parker Road.
Zack Hadley, 18, Jace Pichirallo, 18 and a 17-year-old teen male were in the car along with eggs, according to Staffordsmith. The 18-year-olds were charged with simple assault while the 17-year-old was released to his parents custody. Further charges may be coming.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
