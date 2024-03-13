Lakewood, NJ MVC branch closed Wednesday without explanation

☑️ The sudden closure was announced on the MVC's website and social media

☑️ Customers with appointments will be given a courtesy return pass

The Lakewood MVC office was closed unexpectedly all day Wednesday without explanation.

The state agency announced the closure on its website and social media. Customers with a canceled appointment will be offered a courtesy return pass, according to the message from the MVC.

Long line at the Lakewood NJ MVC office in July 2020 Long line at the Lakewood NJ MVC office in July 2020 (Lakewood Scoop) loading...

The Lakewood Scoop reported the closure was the result of an "emergency medical situation at the facility" on Airport Road near Route 70.

Lakewood police and the MVC early Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

