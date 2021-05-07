Lakewood couple’s greedy phone scammers get caught going for seconds, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Two men were arrested after scamming a 78-year-old man out of nearly $10,000 and then asking for another $50,000, officials said.

Lakewood police said the man received a call from someone saying that his grandson had been arrested in Buffalo after being involved in a car crash that injured a female. The scammer said $9,800 was needed for bail.

After paying the money in person the man received a second call asking for another $50,000, police said.

The man and his family at that point suspected it was a scam and called police, who arranged to make the second payment in an undercover operation.

Yelferson Rosario, 19, of Perth Amboy, and Angel Taverez, 19, of Kissimmee, Florida, were arrested after arriving at a pre-arranged location. Both men are charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

