Lakewood schools shut down — Murphy signed budget without $30M aid

LAKEWOOD — The school district shut down all operations Monday — including programs for students with special needs — due to a lack of funding in the newly approved state budget.

"Due to the unknown fiscal situation of the Lakewood School District, and as a precautionary measure, please make alternate plans," read a message on the Lakewood Public School District website.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the 2020 budget on Sunday, put together by the state legislature, that did not include $30 million worth of funding the governor's initial proposed budget had earmarked for Lakewood schools.

As a result, the district's own budget could not be certified since it depended on funds the township doesn't have, according to an internal email from district Superintendent Laura White obtained by the Lakewood Scoop.

The Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The public school programs affected by the closure include busing for children with special needs who attend IEP-mandated summer programs, according to the Patch of Toms River, which also reported that summer recreation programs held at public schools will need to find new locations.

Regular classes are on summer break in Lakewood.

