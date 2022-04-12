Krispy Kreme in NJ to sell a dozen doughnuts for same price as gas

Hoping to ease some of the pressure at the gas pump these days, one doughnut chain wants to make things a bit sweeter for Americans.

Krispy Kreme is lowering the price of its original glazed doughnuts by pricing them at the cost of the national average of a gallon of regular gasoline.

Every Wednesday from April 13 to May 4, Krispy Kreme will use Monday's national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA, to set the promotional cost.

AAA put Monday's average at $4.11 per gallon. So, that means that this Wednesday, a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts will sell for $4.11.

Usually, a dozen Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts sell for about $10.

Prices will be updated weekly so be sure to check back each Tuesday to know that week's offer. The doughnut prices are redeemable only in-store, drive-thru, and online pickup.

Three New Jersey-based Krispy Kreme shops are participating in the promotion. One is in Collingwood on Haddon Avenue. Another is in East Springfield on Route 22, and the third is in Jersey City on Columbus Avenue.

A full list of participating Krispy Kreme stores across the U.S. can be found online.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

