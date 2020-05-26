It started with a sign posted when New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy opened the parks saying, "Don't Be A Knucklehead." Not that sign has become a t-shirt, as the democrats are selling "Don't Be A Knucklehead" t-shirts to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief fund.

I always said Governor Christie should have done this with those beach chair photos. But if we're not going there, and with this being tee shirt season, especially on the boardwalk, I asked, "What else would be great on a Jersey t-shirt?"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

