Knowing and understanding health care coverage

Obtaining health care coverage in the federal marketplace is only the first step. An expert says consumers need to drill down into their policy to fully understand it.

Dr. Theresa Berger, president and CEO of Ocean Health Initiatives in New Jersey, says that "when picking an insurance company, it's really important to go to someplace where they know how to help a patient in New Jersey to fill out the document."

"Some of the little things that are in there that sort of escaped their attention, some things that they don't know, is that preventive services are free. So go to your annual doctor visit. You know it's not an extra cost so you could go free and not have to worry about the deductible on some insurance."

A list of other services is at healthcare.gov .

Berger emphasizes that besides knowing your monthly premiums, you should also know about all of the extras, such as the deductible and co-insurance.

About 8.4 million people signed up for coverage at healthcare.gov during last year's open enrollment.

