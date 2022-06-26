MONTCLAIR — Investigators are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for tossing a helpless kitten out of the window of a moving vehicle.

The "act of animal cruelty" took place just after noon in broad daylight on Friday, according to the Montclair Township Animal Shelter.

Witnesses saw a brown or bronze SUV, likely a Nissan Rogue, headed north on Glenridge Avenue toward Grove Street, the shelter said. The small animal was thrown out of the passenger side window.

Glenridge Avenue in Montclair just south of Grove Street. (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Animal control and local police are investigating the incident. Anyone with cameras in the area, such as a doorbell or surveillance camera, is asked to check footage from between noon and 12:15 p.m. for the vehicle.

If the vehicle does appear in the tape, it can be reported to Detective Shawn DePoe at 973-509-4732 or Animal Control Supervisor Michele Shiber at 973-487-0524.

The Montclair Township Animal Shelter on Sunday did not immediately return a request for an update and information on the kitten's condition.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

