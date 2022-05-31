Kitten has eight more lives thanks to Trenton, NJ medical staff
TRENTON — A kitten has eight lives left thanks to a quick-thinking New Jersey nurse at Capital Health Regional Medical in Trenton.
Amy Perreault was on a break from her shift Sunday night when she heard faint meows coming from a nearby sewer, according to Kate Stier, director of public relations and marketing at the hospital.
With the help of 15 people, including EMS staff, security personnel and other nurses, the co-workers quickly sprung into action to save the kitten from the sewer.
It took the team two hours to open the grate, jump in and rescue the frightened animal.
" We lured Trent out with tuna (bought at local store) by EMS and also our famous turkey sandwiches," said Heather Hendrickson, a trauma nurse at Capital Health.
Hendrickson then wrapped the baby feline in a blanket as she lifted him out of the grate to other rescuers above.
Stier said the kitten, who has been named Trent (short for Trenton), is doing fine and has a new home with Perreault and her family.
“Amy’s daughter was very excited to find out they would be raising Trent and that they have already bonded,” Stier said.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
