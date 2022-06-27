Kim Kardashian shares adorable pics of her kids at NJ mall

Love her or hate her, these pictures are pretty adorable.

When Kim Kardashian isn't making headlines for her many business ventures, reality TV shows, or dating life, she's a mother to four children.

And what's something that all parents have in common? (Yes, even the super-rich and famous ones).

Their kids need to be entertained. Even though Kim probably has a lot of help raising her children, I'm sure they still come to her asking "what are we going to do today?"

Kim is in town in New York City for an appearance on "The Tonight Show" and for a launch dinner for her new skincare brand. She brought her kids along for all the fun. Luckily for her, just over the bridge is the perfect place to take her children (and to go on a shopping spree, which I imagine she did): The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Below, Kim enjoys the Rugrats Reptar Go-Round with her sons Saint and Psalm.

Credit: @kimkardashian via Instagram Credit: @kimkardashian via Instagram loading...

It looks like the Kardashian-West family had a great time at American Dream! Kim shared some pics of her and the kids having a blast on the rides at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park.

The reality star also seems to be a big fan of the mall, calling it "the coolest mall ever!" She was also in love with the fact that you can ski at the mall, but it doesn't look like she partook in that activity.

Check out all the pictures from Kim and her family's fun-filled day at the American Dream mall. I think it's safe to say she'll be visiting again soon.

Kim Kardashian and Kids Enjoy a Day at the American Dream Mall Stars - they have to entertain their children just like us!

