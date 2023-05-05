Kilt Girls hit unemployment line as last Tilted Kilt in NJ folds

They tried.

The very last remaining Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery in New Jersey has closed down. It was in Sicklerville. At one point there were 80 Tilted Kilts across the country. As the business is slowly withering away they are down to just 9 now, and with none in New Jersey.

D&D live from the Tilted Kilt in South Brunswick/ Credit; Chris Swendeman/NJ1015 D&D live from the Tilted Kilt in South Brunswick/ Credit; Chris Swendeman/NJ1015 loading...

There are restaurants and then there are "breastaurants." The Kilt was the latter. It's a small subgenre. Hooters is the big player. The only other one I know of is a place called Twin Peaks but none exist in New Jersey. That one's slogan is "Eats. Drinks. Scenic views." based on the cleavage-and-bare-midriff-revealing red plaid tops and khaki or denim short shorts their servers have to wear. You already know of Hooters in New Jersey with the same revealing 'uniforms.' There's a new Hooters opening on 202 in the Flemington area.

It was the same concept with the Kilt Girls at Tilted Kilt. Scantily clad in ridiculously short kilts and not a lot else. I was only at one once and I have to say the service was horrible. The servers were dumb as bricks but perhaps that was an act as some guys find that sexy. To me it's an instant turnoff. Besides, if you think you're getting anything more than a burger and a beer at these places you're buying right into their plan.

Bill Doyle/NJ1015 Bill Doyle/NJ1015 loading...

I'm not happy to see any tax ratable business fail. It's not good for people needing to make a living and it's not good for a township. But my one experience at Tilted Kilt was one too many.

At least the few times I met friends at a Hooters they seem to not take themselves so seriously and the servers never played the dumb blond game. It's an atmosphere honest in its silliness and they get your drink order right.

42Freeway, a South Jersey blog, says a new restaurant is set to replace the shuttered Tilted Kilt at 645 Berlin-Cross Keys Rd in Sicklerville. They say The Local G.O.A.T. Public House will look and feel completely different and will open in June.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

