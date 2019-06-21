WILLINGBORO — A 23-year-old man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend after stabbing to death her grandmother and drowning her 9-year-old brother in the bathtub — and then broadcast his getaway from police on Facebook, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say Terrence Matthews, 23, killed 68-year-old Jennifer Vassell and Ishon Mathiln Jr. before his ex, Krissida Williams, 22, arrived home Wednesday evening at the house they shared with Matthews.

Prosecutors say Matthews and Williams argued on the phone before she got home. Prosecutors did not say what they argued about.

Williams said Matthews held her against her will until the next morning when he took her to a Wawa about 10 a.m. on Springside Road in Westhampton. That's where Williams told a clerk that Matthews had killed her family, prosecutors said. The employee called police but Matthews fled before they could arrive.

Willingboro officers discovered the bodies, both of which had multiple stab wounds.

Camden County police arrested Matthews about 2 p.m. after a high-speed chase that Matthews streamed on Facebook. The pursuit ended when Matthews crashed his Scion into a utility pole.

6ABC Action News shared a portion of the live stream showing a shirtless Matthews behind the wheel of his car with police not far behind. Screeching tires could be heard as the turned corners at a high speed.

Matthews was treated at a medical facility and then taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. His first appearance is scheduled in Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

Matthews was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

