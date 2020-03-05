Kidnapped man taken to 3 banks, made to withdraw cash, cops say

CAMDEN — Three people have been charged in connection with kidnapping a man in Monmouth County on Monday and driving him to three TD Bank branches to withdraw money.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said the man was taken to two branches before arriving at the branch on Route 130 in Pennsauken, where he passed a note to the teller asking for help and stating the man behind him had a gun.

Police arrived and found Vaughn Caul, 42, of Pine Hill, carrying a concealed handgun behind the man, according to Meyer. Dwayne Graham, 53, of Philadelphia and Jessica O’Donnell, 25, of Woodbury were across the street in a car the man told police he had been forced to get into, Meyer said.

Meyer did not reveal the identity of the man who was kidnapped, or further describe the circumstances of his abduction or the location of the other two branches.

Caul, Graham and O’Donnell were all charged with first-degree kidnapping and robbery, as well as second-degree unlawful possession of weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of third-degree receiving stolen property, one count of third-degree criminal coercion and one count of third-degree criminal restraint.

The three were taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

