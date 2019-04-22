Last week we told you about the plans for the Keyport-Matawan Elks Lodge to deliver a specially modified bicycle to a New Jersey boy with cerebral palsy.

Well, the bike was delivered, and by the look on the boy’s face, he was really pleased. I was in touch with the Elks beforehand and they told me they had a big procession planned to surprise the boy whose name is Jacob. Needless to say they delivered big time. The line of vehicles showing up at Jacob’s house included the local police department, fire trucks, and the Elks from from the motorcycle committee. In fact, Jacob was in such shock, then when everyone started showing up, he thought Ellen DeGeneres was going to be there.

Check out the video below for the arrival of the procession and Jacob’s reaction.

