Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s coming to Red Bank

Mooby’s, the fictional fast food restaurant from the Kevin Smith cinematic universe, will be making a brick and mortar appearance in Red Bank in September.

The pop up restaurant, according to Patch.com, will be open from Sep. 8-18 at the site of Gianni’s Pizza. Mooby’s will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM daily. Reservations will be required and can be made here; tickets will be available starting next week. You can sign up to get an email alert to buy early tickets.

According to an Instagram post, Smith will attend the opening of the restaurant: I’M COMING HOME to be there when the doors of Mooby’s swing wide (and maybe do a show or two)!

Mooby’s has been featured in several of Smith’s movies; Clerks II was almost entirely set in the restaurant. Dante and Randall both work at Mooby’s, although they’re both unhappy there and the movie ends with them deciding to leave Mooby’s; they want to buy the Quick Stop where the original Clerks was set.

Clerks III has been filming in Leonardo and the Mooby’s popup is in honor of the movie. The plot of the movie, according to IMDB.com is Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted by Randal after a heart attack, to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all. The film reunites characters from the first two Clerks movies with actors Rosario Dawson, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, and, of course, Smith as Silent Bob all reprising their roles.

No word on whether or not there will be a donkey show. Smoochie Boochies!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

