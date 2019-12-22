Kenilworth residents held at gunpoint in home invasion, cops say

KENILWORTH — Borough police say they are investigating a home invasion and robbery, during which the residents were held at gunpoint.

The incident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., when police said three men entered a home on the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said one of the tenants was injured during the home invasion and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police did not disclose Sunday what type of firearm was used in the incident, or any description of the three men who entered the home. They also did not say if anything in particular was stolen from the residence.

