Keansburg teen missing, may be with this with male, cops say

KEANSBURG — Police say a teen who went missing may be in the Lakewood area.

Jhanyiah Torres, 14, was reported missing after she didn't return home on Tuesday, according to Keansburg police, who believe she may be with a male with whom she recently posted pictures of herself. Police did not disclose his identity.

Torres is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes, straight black hair, and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue jacket.

Jhanyiah Torres (Keansburg Police)

Police asked anyone with information regarding Torres' location, or the identity of the male, to contact Keansburg Police at 732-787-0600.

