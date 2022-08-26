Keansburg, NJ man charged with trying to pay juvenile to strip

MIDDLETOWN — A 42-year-old Keansburg man has been arrested and charged with offering a juvenile money to undress and expose intimate body parts on two occasions in Middletown.

On Aug. 23, police were informed by the young victim and a parent that Marcus Brady had made two separate offers to the juvenile.

Police said the juvenile declined the man's offers.

“We take crimes of this nature extremely seriously and will spare no effort to apprehend would-be predators seeking to harm innocent children and ensure that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Police Chief R. Craig Weber said.

Brady, who was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, has been transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institute in Freehold, where he awaits a detention hearing.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

