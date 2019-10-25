Judi’s pickled cauliflower

Since I’m always watching my carbs I like to eat a lot of vegetables and pickling them is a great way to bring in a little variety. When I talked about the pickled vegetables on the air, people wrote in to ask for my recipe so I’ve decided to post it here. Whenever I start pickling cauliflower, I always buy 6 to 8 heads because I know that people eat them so fast, I’ve got to have a ton of it. This is a recipe for just one head of cauliflower, but you can multiply it for however many you use. You’ll need an extra large mason jar for each batch. You can use this recipe to pickle turnips, peppers, carrots or whatever. I put the beet in the jar to make the cauliflower pink, because that’s the way my grandma did it.

3 cups of water

1 cup of vinegar

2 tbsp kosher Salt

4 cloves garlic, halved

1 beet, peeled and halved

1 cauliflower, cut into florets

Mix together water, vinegar, and salt. Put cauliflower or other vegetables into a 2 quart jar with garlic and half of a beat. Pour vinegar mixture into jar to cover vegetables. Put a half of a beet on top of vegetables. Close jar tightly, and refrigerate for 3 to 4 days. These pickles will keep in the refrigerator up to one month.

