Judge upholds NJ mask mandate in school

A group of New Jersey parents fighting to end Governor Phil Murphy's mask mandate in school has reportedly suffered a legal setback.

The Lakewood Scoop is reporting a judge has denied a motion by Attorney Bruce Afran to block the mask mandate. The group Free NJ Kids has been fighting against the mandate since it was first announced.

On their Facebook page, the group has been gathering stories of how kids are struggling with wearing a mask for several hours a day. They have claimed the mandate is a violation of First Amendment rights.

The group does plan on appealing this case to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. You can see and hear initial arguments by attorney Afran here.

Several school districts initially pushed back on the mask mandate, but subsequently backed down after the Murphy administration threatened punitive actions. Murphy himself said his mandate was not a "polite suggestion," and warned districts not to "play games" with the mask rules.

We believe the NEW legislation putting into law the Executive Orders are a clear violation of our First Amendment Constitutional Rights, and we are going to prove it in federal court. - Statement from FreeNJKids

Parents have continued to protest at school board meetings and public gatherings, but there are also a large number of parents who support the mask mandate. A Monmouth University poll shows more than 60% of all parents agreed with Murphy's executive orders requiring all individuals to mask-up in school buildings.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.