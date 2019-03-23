Jon Bon Jovi, Phil Murphy host fundraiser for Cory Booker

RED BANK — The night before the Legislature is set to vote on his administration's plan for legal marijuana, Gov. Phil Murphy will co-host a fundraiser for U.S. Cory Booker's presidential campaign.

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorthea will join first lady Tammy Murphy at an "evening reception" Sunday evening at a private residence in Red Bank, according to the invitation obtained by the news site More Monmouth Musings .

Tickets are priced at $1,000 ("guest"), $2,800 ("friend") and $28,000 ("Host committee") each.

The lowest priced tickets include just the cocktail reception. The "friend" level adds a photo with New Jersey's junior senator and the "committee" tickets includes the reception, dinner and a photo.

The invitation does not indicate if Bon Jovi will perform or if Booker's celebrity girlfriend, Rosario Dawson , will attend.

The Legislature is scheduled to vote on a bill Monday that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in New Jersey. The issue was a cornerstone of Murphy's gubernatorial campaign but despite Murphy's efforts all week to build support for the bill, the vote count is considered too close to call.

Jon Bon Jovi also played at a rally for Murphy the night before the 2017 general election at Convention Hall in Asbury Park.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5