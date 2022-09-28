Jon Bon Jovi joins the search for missing man from Sayreville, NJ

SAYREVILLE — A search has been underway since Monday for an at-risk man who has not been seen after leaving his home after an argument with a family member.

Sayreville native Jon Bon Jovi also retweeted a flyer with a description of Jonathan Misak, 29.

"Please keep an eye out for Jonathan in the Sayreville, NJ area. Let’s get him back safely to his family," the rocker said on Twitter.

Last known sight of Jonathan Misak

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Misak left his home at the Main Street Townhomes on Main Street and has not been seen since, according to Sayreville police.

Police told the Daily Voice that Misak had an argument with a family member before leaving.

On Tuesday, a State Police helicopter flew low over Sayreville while law enforcement searched on the ground using dogs and ATVs.

Police asked residents to check their doorbell and security footage for a possible sighting.

Description of Jonathan Misak

Misak is on the autism spectrum, according to police. He has difficulty speaking clearly or understanding questions and gets nervous around strangers, according to a missing-persons flyer.

He is 5 feet 10 inches and 210 pounds with black hair.

When he left his home he was wearing a blue Denver Broncos T-shirt with the team's logo and lettering on the front and back, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Sayreville police referred questions about the search Wednesday morning to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information about Misak's location is asked by Sayreville police to call 732-727-4444.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

You're Not From Jersey Unless...

Remembering the late N.J. Gov. Jim Florio Jim Florio served as New Jersey's governor from 1990 to 1994. He died Sept. 25, 2022 at the age of 85. The Democrat also served as a congressman from 1975 and 1990.