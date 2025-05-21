Have you heard of “JOMO?”

I hadn’t until writing this. I’ll explain what it is, but first I must say, I’m totally on board with it.

I’m a proud “JOMO”-er.

“JOMO”-ist? I don’t know what the proper term is, I’m still learning.

JOMO

Remember when FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) became a thing about a decade or so ago?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It’s basically the anxiety you get when you know an event is going on and you can’t be there, so you know you’re missing out on future anecdotes or inside jokes with friends.

Solitaired recently conducted a survey about people on the other end of that spectrum.

What is JOMO?

JOMO is the “Joy Of Missing Out.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The thrill you might get when there’s a social gathering happening and you couldn’t be bothered to be a part of it.

In terms of instant relief, cancelling plans is like heroin - John Mulaney

Highlights from New Jersey:

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

73% are eager to get out of work happy hours

I’m guessing this has largely to do with the hours I work, but I don’t run into this problem.

71% are eager to get out of work holiday gatherings

Come on, NJ, who doesn’t like watching the middle aged women on the dance floor after a glass or two of wine?! You’re missing out.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

69% feel relieved when missing social events

Depending on who will be there… I can get behind this.

67% are eager to get out of reunions

Was I, personally, relieved that I didn’t have to bother with a high school reunion due to COVID lockdowns? I will neither confirm nor deny.

6% frequently use Irish goodbyes when leaving

Ahh, the good old “Irish goodbye” where you duck out without notifying others. Honestly, it has its time and place.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

To determine this, Solitaired:

surveyed residents of every state and asked a variety of questions regarding their likelihood to cancel or turn down plans in favor of spending time alone.

You can read the study here.

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.