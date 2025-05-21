What is ‘JOMO’ and when is New Jersey feeling it?
Have you heard of “JOMO?”
I hadn’t until writing this. I’ll explain what it is, but first I must say, I’m totally on board with it.
I’m a proud “JOMO”-er.
“JOMO”-ist? I don’t know what the proper term is, I’m still learning.
JOMO
Remember when FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) became a thing about a decade or so ago?
It’s basically the anxiety you get when you know an event is going on and you can’t be there, so you know you’re missing out on future anecdotes or inside jokes with friends.
Solitaired recently conducted a survey about people on the other end of that spectrum.
What is JOMO?
JOMO is the “Joy Of Missing Out.
The thrill you might get when there’s a social gathering happening and you couldn’t be bothered to be a part of it.
In terms of instant relief, cancelling plans is like heroin - John Mulaney
Highlights from New Jersey:
73% are eager to get out of work happy hours
I’m guessing this has largely to do with the hours I work, but I don’t run into this problem.
71% are eager to get out of work holiday gatherings
Come on, NJ, who doesn’t like watching the middle aged women on the dance floor after a glass or two of wine?! You’re missing out.
69% feel relieved when missing social events
Depending on who will be there… I can get behind this.
67% are eager to get out of reunions
Was I, personally, relieved that I didn’t have to bother with a high school reunion due to COVID lockdowns? I will neither confirm nor deny.
6% frequently use Irish goodbyes when leaving
Ahh, the good old “Irish goodbye” where you duck out without notifying others. Honestly, it has its time and place.
To determine this, Solitaired:
surveyed residents of every state and asked a variety of questions regarding their likelihood to cancel or turn down plans in favor of spending time alone.
You can read the study here.
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski
Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.