Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park Saturday afternoon

I'll be broadcasting my New Jersey 101.5 afternoon show from the boardwalk in Asbury Park on Saturday afternoon.

Stop by the "New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio" and say HI.

I'll be hanging out with the "Jersey Prize Team," and you, from 3 til 7pm.

Bring your mask. I'll be wearing mine.

I'm so happy to be able to take the show "on the road."

For me, it's just not summer til we can share a sunny Jersey Saturday afternoon in Asbury Park, broadcasting LIVE, on New Jersey 101.5.