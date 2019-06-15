Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park on Sunday, Father’s Day
"Sand, Surf, Sun and FUN" will be in full effect Sunday afternoon...
...in Asbury Park.
As, I'm taking the radio show on the road.
Bring Dad...and be a part of all of the FUN!
Join me, Craig Allen, and the "Jersey Prize Team" at the New Jersey Natural Gas Studio, on the boardwalk, in Asbury Park, Sunday afternoon, starting at 3:00!
We'll be located between 3rd and 4th Avenues...from 3 til 7.
Playing the HITS...and saying HELLO to you...
Stop by and say HI...play some games with the Prize Team...and win.
Join us on the Asbury Park Boardwalk Sunday afternoon...
...and make it a Father's Day to remember...
...with New Jersey 101.5.