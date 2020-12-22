Jim Gearhart: A Nobel Peace Prize for Trump?

President Donald Trump should be considered for several Nobel peace prizes for his many accomplishments in the Middle East, according to Jim Gearhart.

He discussed his reasons in the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Trump helped broker the Abraham Accords this year between Israel and Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Israel’s first normalization deal with Arab countries in more than 25 years. Also, ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid in 2019 by the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force.

Jim says that the thousands he believes avoided murder and torture as a result of those actions, especially because of Baghdadi’s death, is a strong reason that Trump should be considered.

“That was one of the most horrible machines in the history of the world. There are atrocities that are unspeakable. Genocides and this business of executing children who got caught playing soccer,” Jim said. “The fact that he did initiate the actions to end that there were thousands, probably millions of lives that were saved. Does that not deserve some recognition?”

Bob Williams told Gearhart that even if people didn’t like his style and manner, Trump made some positive changes during his term in office.

“He’s a classic case of a person who’d have been reelected by a landslide if he’d just gone into his cellar like (Joe) Biden did and shut up,” Jim said.

A Pentagon report (PDF PAGE 7) later determined that his death ”did not result in any immediate degradation to ISIS’s capabilities,"

The Jim Gearhart Show podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices.

The Jim Gearhart show is LIVE on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jim Gearhart. Any opinions expressed are Jim's own.