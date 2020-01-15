Jersey’s Whitney Houston inducted into Rock Hall Of Fame

Whitney Houston was just named as an inductee to the Rock Hall Of Fame. Lack of song writing credits and no instrument skills made it take awhile to get nominated after eligibility, but she won on her first nomination. That five octave range won out.

She was voted in along with Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

There were only three women nominated and Whitney the only one inducted. The others nominated were Chaka Khan and Pat Benatar. Benatar was number two in fan voting behind Dave Matthews band with 900,000 votes, but fan voting only counts for one ballot in the process.

Whitney Houston was a Jersey girl of course. Born and raised her first four years in Newark, then moved after the riots to East Orange. It seemed she was destined to be a star with a gospel singing mother Cissy Houston, a father who was an entertainment executive, first cousin Dionne Warwick, godmother Darlene Love and honorary aunt Aretha Franklin.

She died in suite 434 of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA having been found submerged unconscious in a bathtub. She was 48 years old.

More from New Jersey 101.5