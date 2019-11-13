Jersey’s top 10 breakfast sandwich combinations

The breakfast sandwich is enjoyed nationwide and even in other parts of the world, but in New Jersey the subject is discussed with such passion and emphatic certainty. I'm sure the French put a number of things on their baguettes and croissants that start their day, but absolutely not with half the emotion New Jerseyans have for their breakfast sandwich. Some of the best combinations in order of importance and acceptance are as follows:

PORK ROLL, EGG AND CHEESE ON EVERYTHING BAGEL

PORK ROLL(TAYLOR HAM), EGG, CHEESE ON KAISER ROLL

BACON, EGG AND CHEESE ON PLAIN BAGEL

SCRAPPLE, EGG AND CHEESE ON KAISER ROLL

HAM, EGG AND CHEESE ON CIABATTA BREAD

SAUSAGE, BACON, EGG, CHEESE, BLACK PEPPER, MAYO, KETCHUP ON HOAGIE ROLL

WAFFLE, SAUSAGE, EGG AND CHEESE ON WAFFLE (WAWA)

SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE AND CREAM CHEESE ON PLAIN BAGEL

BACON, EGG, CHEESE, TOMATO, SWEET PICKLE, MAYO AND LETTUCE ON WHITE TOAST

EVERYTHING BAGEL WITH CHIVE CREAM CHEESE

Everything else, you're just floundering around and haven't fully woken up yet.

