New Jersey is in love with breakfast food, study says

They say it’s the most important meal of the day, and apparently, we take that to heart in New Jersey. A whopping 73% of us in NJ take that as gospel truth according to research done by Denny’s.

A new study put out by the breakfast joint says that 66% of New Jerseyans claim to love breakfast. We love it more than any other state as it turns out, which makes sense considering we're the diner capital of the world.

The eating habits of 2,000 people were studied by Denny’s Breakfast Index to get these results. The preferred breakfast food of the Garden State? Eggs!

Specifically, according to the study, New Jerseyans love scrambled eggs with cheese.

Our top five breakfast foods are:

1. Eggs

Ein Teller Ruhrei, garniert mit Petersilie. Edith64 loading...

2. Pancakes

Golden Pancakes Marie Fields loading...

3. Bacon

Cooked Greasy Bacon Brent Hofacker loading...

4. Hashbrowns

HannamariaH HannamariaH loading...

5. Sausage

Grilled Sausage on a fork isolated on white background kunertus loading...

What? No mention of pork roll? Or Taylor Ham, if that’s your preferred verbiage. Nothing about a classic Jersey bagel? Seems suspect, but I digress.

We outrank our neighboring states at an almost embarrassing degree.

New York ranked 33rd in terms of loving breakfast. Pennsylvania comes in at number 37.

Dead last? Rhode Island.

Who hurt the good people of Rhode Island to the point that they would hate breakfast so much? Is this a cry for help on their part?

All this reminds me of the conversation between Michael Bluth and his son George Michael in the pilot episode of the show "Arrested Development:"

Michael: What comes before anything? What have we always said is the most important thing?

George Michael: Breakfast.

Michael: Family.

George Michael: Family, right. I thought you meant of the things you eat.

We in the Garden State agree with you, George Michael!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

NJ Diners that are open 24/7